Ellington's one-year, $895,000 deal with the Patriots includes $25,000 guaranteed, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Once the Patriots were outbid for slot man Adam Humphries, they turned to lower-cost flyers on Ellington and Maurice Harris ($90,000 guaranteed). Ellington, who the 49ers took in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, hauled in 31 passes for 224 yards and a TD in seven 2018 games (four with the Lions and three with the Texans). If the 5-foot-9, 200-pounder can stay healthy, he can push for a slot role behind Julian Edelman, as well as potentially help out in the return game. Given the terms of his new deal, Ellington isn't a lock to make the team, but his experience playing under Bill O'Brien with Houston and Matt Patricia with Detroit (a pair of coaches with previous ties to the Patriots) should give the 27-year-old a bit of a leg up in terms of familiarity with his new team's system.