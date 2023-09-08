Nelson (hamstring) was a full participant at practice Friday ahead of Sunday's game at the Vikings, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
After limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday, Nelson got in a full practice Friday ahead of Tampa Bay's regular-season opener. He'll try to improve on the career-high 5.5 sacks he recorded last season in 2023.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Stays with Tampa•
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Career-best season in '22•
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Another sack in Week 17•
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Piles up tackles Week 14•
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Picks up sack in Week 12•
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Expected to be starter sans Barrett•