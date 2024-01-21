Watch Now:

Nelson is questionable to return to Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Lions with an elbow injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The backup linebacker did not record a stat before exiting. Nelson recorded 40 tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and a pass defensed in 16 regular season games and one tackle in Tampa Bay's wild-card playoff win over Philadelphia.

