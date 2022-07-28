Winfield, who dealt with an unspecified injury this offseason, was able to participate fully in the first practice of training camp Wednesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The third-year safety dealt with a foot injury late last season that was responsible for half of his four absences during the campaign, and he may have been experiencing some residual issues this offseason. However, Winfield has shed whatever ailment was hindering him, as he ran with the first-team defense without issue Wednesday.