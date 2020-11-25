Winfield collected nine tackles (four solo) in the Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to the Rams on Monday night.

The rookie safety and his secondary mates were extremely busy on a night when Jared Goff completed 39 of 51 pass attempts, which helped lead to the second-highest tackle total of Winfield's career thus far. The 22-year-old's numbers Monday night were especially welcome after he uncharacteristically posted just a single stop in the Week 10 win over the Panthers. Winfield will look to keep up his individual momentum and also help the Buccaneers secondary to a better performance in an unenviable matchup against the Chiefs in Week 12.