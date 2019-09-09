Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Limited to punt returns
Wilson returned one punt for no gain in the Buccaneers' 31-17 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. He was not targeted in the passing game.
Wilson logged six snaps from scrimmage and added 13 on special teams, and he notably worked as the No. 4 receiver ahead of Justin Watson. While that didn't equate to any offensive stats in Week 1, the disjointed nature of Jameis Winston's performance could have had a part to play. Wilson's punt returner job will be his most consistent path to potential production from game to game for the time being, but based on the notable improvement he displayed as a receiver in training camp and preseason, he's likely to eventually get involved as a pass catcher as well.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Busy night in preseason finale•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Another solid preseason effort•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Continues building case•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Solid all-around production•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Making impression early•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Nursing minor injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...