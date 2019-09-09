Wilson returned one punt for no gain in the Buccaneers' 31-17 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. He was not targeted in the passing game.

Wilson logged six snaps from scrimmage and added 13 on special teams, and he notably worked as the No. 4 receiver ahead of Justin Watson. While that didn't equate to any offensive stats in Week 1, the disjointed nature of Jameis Winston's performance could have had a part to play. Wilson's punt returner job will be his most consistent path to potential production from game to game for the time being, but based on the notable improvement he displayed as a receiver in training camp and preseason, he's likely to eventually get involved as a pass catcher as well.