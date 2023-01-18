Perriman was inactive for Monday night's 31-14 wild-card loss to the Cowboys and finished the 2022 regular season with nine receptions (19 targets) for 110 yards and a touchdown, two rushes for minus-7 yards and two fumbles (one lost) across 11 games.

The veteran speedster put together a second consecutive modest season in Tampa Bay, and his inactive status for Monday night's loss was fitting considering he was a healthy scratch for five of the last seven contests overall. Perriman, an impending free agent once again, doesn't figure to command anything more than the veteran minimum on the open market, so it's conceivable he could make a return to the Buccaneers as a depth option for his age-29 season.