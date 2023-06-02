Perriman worked out with the Colts on Friday, and the team is discussing signing him, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Perriman spent last season with the Buccaneers, where he caught nine of his 19 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in 11 games. The Colts could now add the 29-year-old to a receiver corps that currently lacks veteran depth behind Michael Pittman.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Inactive in wild-card loss•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: One reception to close out season•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Remains healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Won't suit up Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Healthy scratch again Week 14•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Healthy scratch for MNF•