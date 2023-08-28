The Colts are slated to release Perriman on Monday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Perriman joined forces with Indianapolis early June, but he will need to search for an opportunity at a depth role elsewhere. The 29-year-old wideout racked up less than 200 receiving yards in each of his last two seasons, both of which he spent in Tampa Bay.
