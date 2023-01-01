Perriman (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 17 clash against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The veteran wideout continues to be left off the active roster in favor of fellow speedster Scotty Miller, who'll once again serve as the No. 5 wideout Sunday versus Carolina. Perriman's final chance to garner active status during the regular season comes in next Sunday's Week 18 road matchup versus the Falcons.