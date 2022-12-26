Perriman (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Perriman won't suit up for a third straight game despite being healthy. It appears Deven Thompkins, who's mostly operated as a return man, has surpassed Perriman on the depth chart, though Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Russell Gage and Scotty Miller figure to continue dominating the wideout snaps.