The Colts signed Perriman on Monday.
Perriman appears to have impressed during his recent workout with the Colts and will have a chance to compete for a Week 1 roster spot this offseason. The 2015 first-round pick caught just 20 of 37 targets for 277 yards and two scores over his past two seasons in Tampa Bay, but before that, he totaled 82 receptions for 1,490 yards and 11 touchdowns across three campaigns with three different teams (Browns, Bucs and Jets). Beyond Michael Pittman (hip), Alec Pierce and Josh Downs (knee), there are no guarantees for Indianapolis' wideout depth chart.
