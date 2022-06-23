Otton (ankle) could see a boost in his overall opportunity in the wake of Rob Gronkowski's retirement earlier this week, Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The rookie will first have to demonstrate his surgically repaired ankle is back to full health during training camp, but assuming that comes to pass, Otton should have an opportunity to make a mark relatively early in his career. Knight points out that the Buccaneers are likely to sign one of several veteran tight ends still on the market as insurance, but if Otton proves a quick study in the offense and pass-protection schemes, it's conceivable that he garners more snaps than originally planned with no dominant option at the top of the depth chart. Veteran Cameron Brate is currently the Bucs' No. 1 tight end.