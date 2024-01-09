Otton secured two of three targets for 30 yards in the Buccaneers' 9-0 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

While Otton's numbers look unremarkable on the surface, they were actually noteworthy when considered in the context of how quiet a day it was for the Buccaneers' air attack and the fact Otton had failed to clear 16 receiving yards in four of the previous five contests. Otton now will look to make an impact in Monday night's wild-card matchup against the Eagles after producing a 4-58-0 line on seven targets in a wild-card loss to the Cowboys last season as a rookie.