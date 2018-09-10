Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Held without catch in opener
Brate failed to come up with either of his two targets in the Buccaneers' 48-40 win over the Saints on Sunday.
Meanwhile, fellow tight end O.J. Howard was targeted on a pair of occasions as well, but he emerged from the contest with a pair of catches to show for it. Tellingly, Brate also logged just 24 snaps on offense compared to Howard's 43, certainly something to continue monitoring to see if it becomes an enduring trend. For the time being, it's likely safe to assume that Brate's lackluster afternoon was due to a combination of game-specific factors, including the fact that the Bucs' starting wide receiver duo of Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson (concussion) repeatedly showed an ability to get open deep against the Saints' secondary. Brate will look to get on the stat sheet for the first time against the Eagles in Week 2.
