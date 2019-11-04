Brate (ribs) wasn't targeted in the Buccaneers' 40-34 overtime loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Brate saw fellow tight ends Tanner Hudson and Antony Auclair rather surprisingly log two targets apiece while he was shut out altogether. There was no report prior to the game Brate would be under any sort of snap limit if he was active, and there were no immediate details available after the game with respect to Brate's lack of involvement. The veteran tight end will look to bounce back in Week 10 against the Cardinals.

