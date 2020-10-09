Brate secured five of six targets for 44 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-19 loss to the Bears on Thursday night.

Kept in proverbial mothballs for the first three games of the season, Brate was on the radar for the first time in 2020 in Sunday's win over the Chargers by virtue of a three-yard touchdown grab. However, he was back to playing a significant role Thursday, tying Mike Evans for the team lead in receptions and drawing even with Rob Gronkowski and Tyler Johnson for second in targets. The absence of O.J. Howard (Achilles) for the rest of the season should give Brate a chance to continue building on the chemistry he and Tom Brady developed all summer, with the veteran tight end's next opportunity to make an impact coming in a Week 6 home battle against the Packers on Sunday, Oct. 18.