Brate brought in just one of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets.

Brate had brought in five targets from Ryan Fitzpatrick in previous games this season, but he was somewhat of the forgotten man Sunday. The talented tight end has actually endured a lackluster last two games, posting just two catches (on seven targets) for 19 yards during that stretch. However, Brate's past body of work and talent certainly give him ample opportunity to bounce back, which he'll try to accomplish in a Week 11 road tilt against the Dolphins.