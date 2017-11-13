Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Season-low catch total in win
Brate brought in just one of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets.
Brate had brought in five targets from Ryan Fitzpatrick in previous games this season, but he was somewhat of the forgotten man Sunday. The talented tight end has actually endured a lackluster last two games, posting just two catches (on seven targets) for 19 yards during that stretch. However, Brate's past body of work and talent certainly give him ample opportunity to bounce back, which he'll try to accomplish in a Week 11 road tilt against the Dolphins.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Could see bump in targets in Week 10•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Logs one catch in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Paces team in receiving yards•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Posts 60 receiving yards in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Continues producing in Week 6 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Makes red-zone impact in loss•
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...