Brate was not targeted during Sunday's 30-27 win over Arizona.

Brate has not been targeted in his last two games, during which he has logged 11 and 15 offensive snaps, respectively, his two lowest totals of the season. Brate has not been utilized to the same extent as seasons past under new head coach Bruce Arians and he appears to be trending downward. Next up is a matchup against a Saints squad that held him to an 11-yard catch in Week 5.

