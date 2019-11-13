Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Targetless in win
Brate was not targeted during Sunday's 30-27 win over Arizona.
Brate has not been targeted in his last two games, during which he has logged 11 and 15 offensive snaps, respectively, his two lowest totals of the season. Brate has not been utilized to the same extent as seasons past under new head coach Bruce Arians and he appears to be trending downward. Next up is a matchup against a Saints squad that held him to an 11-yard catch in Week 5.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: No targets in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Active in Week 9•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Questionable despite full practice•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Appears limited Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Puts forth limited practice•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Tending to rib injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Injuries, four more bye weeks and some strange Week 10 results keep shifting the landscape....
-
Week 11 TE Preview: O.J. have juice?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including his projections.
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Trusting studs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 including the top waiver...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Best Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11.