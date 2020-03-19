Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Now catching passes from HOFer

Godwin (hamstring) is slated to catch passes from Tom Brady after the latter agreed to a two-year deal with the Buccaneers this week, Jim Trotter of NFL.com reports.

Godwin navigated the inaccuracy and ball-security issues of Jameis Winston to post a career-best 86-1,333-9 line in 2019, his first season in coach Bruce Arians' aggressive passing attack. He now gets an upgrade at quarterback in Brady, with the future Hall of Famer having long excelled at completing the intermediate routes that Godwin has thrived with over his first three seasons. The Penn State product recorded 22 catches of between 20 and 39 yards last season, and Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times relays further optimism about Godwin's prospects from ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, who believes Brady's arm remains more than strong enough to thrive on the downhill play-action passes that Arians' system frequently calls for.