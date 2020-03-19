Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Now catching passes from HOFer
Godwin (hamstring) is slated to catch passes from Tom Brady after the latter agreed to a two-year deal with the Buccaneers this week, Jim Trotter of NFL.com reports.
Godwin navigated the inaccuracy and ball-security issues of Jameis Winston to post a career-best 86-1,333-9 line in 2019, his first season in coach Bruce Arians' aggressive passing attack. He now gets an upgrade at quarterback in Brady, with the future Hall of Famer having long excelled at completing the intermediate routes that Godwin has thrived with over his first three seasons. The Penn State product recorded 22 catches of between 20 and 39 yards last season, and Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times relays further optimism about Godwin's prospects from ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, who believes Brady's arm remains more than strong enough to thrive on the downhill play-action passes that Arians' system frequently calls for.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Can't play in Pro Bowl•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Ruled out for Week 17•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Absent for another practice•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Not participating to begin week•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Officially out for Week 16•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Ends week without practicing•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
3/19 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down all of the news from day 3 of free agency week, including the impact...
-
Chargers projections with Taylor starter
The Chargers say they are sticking with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback. Here's what it means for...
-
Minshew Mania again in Jacksonville
Nick Foles has been dealt to the Bears, leaving the Jags offense in the hands of Gardner Minshew.
-
Room to grow for Ridley and Fuller
The Falcons and Texans have a lot of touches unaccounted for from 2019. Heath Cummings looks...
-
3/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew reacts to all of the free agency moves from Day Two, including the impact of Brady...
-
Free Agency Recap: All the latest
The start of free agency has seen a ton of movement so far, and there are still plenty of dominoes...