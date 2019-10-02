Play

White (knee) returned to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

After spending the last two games on the sidelines, White is finally back to work. The rookie first-round pick is rehabbing a Grade 1 MCL Sprain, so he still has a long way to go before he can get back into game, but this was a vital next step. The Buccaneers will keep a close eye on his practice status this week leading up to Sunday's game versus the Saints.

