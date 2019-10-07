White was active for Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Saints but didn't get on the field.

After sitting out the last two weeks with a knee sprain, White looked poised to resume his starting role after logging two full practices last week. However, the Buccaneers didn't afford White any snaps, which may have been precautionary considering the rookie's quick recovery. White will look to stay healthy during the upcoming week of practice and finally get back on the field Sunday versus the Panthers.