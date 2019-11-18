Buccaneers' Devin White: Season-high 13 stops
White tallied 13 tackles (11 solo) in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Saints.
White marked a double-digit tackle count for the second time in three weeks, and he ranks second on the Buccaneers with 54 stops despite missing three games. The rookie first-rounder is certainly living up to expectations, and his average of 7.7 tackles per contest makes him a worthy IDP performer.
