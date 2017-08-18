Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Another solid night in second preseason game

Martin (suspension) rushed five times for 30 yards and a touchdown while also hauling in two of three targets for 11 yards in Thursday's 12-8 preseason win over the Jaguars.

Martin touched the ball on the Bucs' first four plays, gaining 13 yards on three carries and securing one target for six yards. He capped off the 11-play, 83-yard drive with a two-yard score, looking to be in mid-season form while making decisive cuts and running with a head of steam. Martin's presence will undoubtedly be missed while he finishes serving his suspension in the first three weeks of the season, but he's given the team plenty of reason for optimism with his performances throughout the offseason, in camp practices and through the first two preseason contests. He's likely due for even more extended action against the Browns a week from Saturday.