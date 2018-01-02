Martino brought in only target for nine yards in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Saints.

The 26-year-old speedster closed out the season with at least one reception in each of his last four games, with DeSean Jackson's ankle injury particularly opening up some additional opportunity in Weeks 16 and 17. Martino had two stints apiece on the Buccaneers' practice squad and active roster in 2017, finishing the season with five receptions (on six targets) for 96 yards (career-high 19.2 YPC) over eight contests. He's on the books for a $705,000 salary in 2018, so despite his history with head coach Dirk Koetter, he'll likely need a strong training camp and preseason to beat out less expensive options the team is likely to add in the offseason and the draft.