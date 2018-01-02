Buccaneers' Freddie Martino: Notches reception in season finale
Martino brought in only target for nine yards in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Saints.
The 26-year-old speedster closed out the season with at least one reception in each of his last four games, with DeSean Jackson's ankle injury particularly opening up some additional opportunity in Weeks 16 and 17. Martino had two stints apiece on the Buccaneers' practice squad and active roster in 2017, finishing the season with five receptions (on six targets) for 96 yards (career-high 19.2 YPC) over eight contests. He's on the books for a $705,000 salary in 2018, so despite his history with head coach Dirk Koetter, he'll likely need a strong training camp and preseason to beat out less expensive options the team is likely to add in the offseason and the draft.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Freddie Martino: Logs pair of catches in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Freddie Martino: Posts reception in Week 15 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Freddie Martino: Logs 19-yard catch in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Freddie Martino: Re-signs with Tampa Bay•
-
Freddie Martino: Joining Bucs' practice squad•
-
Freddie Martino: Waived by Bucs•
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...