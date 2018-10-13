Buccaneers' Freddie Martino: Rejoins Tampa Bay
Martino signed a contract with the Buccaneers on Saturday.
Martino was let go by Tampa Bay at the end of September but rejoins the team after a couple weeks. The 27-year-old will likely serve mostly in a special teams role as he did during his first stint this season.
