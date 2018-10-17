Freddie Martino: Released by Buccaneers
Martino was released by the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Martino has now been signed and released by Tampa Bay two separate times this season, having signed with the team only three days ago. The 27-year-old receiver played in four games this season but did not record an offensive statistic.
