Martino (undisclosed) is not participating in practice Monday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Martino has now missed a full week of practice due to the undisclosed injury. The speedy 26-year-old wideout entered training camp in competition with Justin Watson and Bernard Reedy for the Buccaneers' WR. 5 spot, and his continued recovery could prove costly. Martino will need to get back on the practice field and quickly impress to have any chance of making the 53-man roster.

