Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Excels in Sunday's practice
Watson made a positive impression on head coach Dirk Koetter during Sunday's practice, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports. "Today was his best day," said Koetter. "He got some chances. When you're a wide receiver, you've got to get chances. Sometimes you could be out here all day and not have any balls thrown to you. He showed up today. He's got a fight on his hands because it's a deep position."
The fifth-round pick brings an impressive size/speed combination with a 6-foot-3 frame and 4.4 40-yard dash. Watson stood out back in May's rookie minicamp before sustaining an injury, causing him to miss the rest of offseason work. He received full clearance prior to the start of training camp, and Sunday was his first day making a notable impact. Despite his strong skill set and college resume (286-3,777-33 over four seasons at Penn), Watson has an uphill battle to secure a spot in the latter half of the receiver depth chart, given that a pair of other candidates, Freddie Martino and Bernard Reedy, offer plenty on special teams. To that end, the Bucs are providing Watson an opportunity to make a mark as well, utilizing him as a punt team gunner and kickoff cover man.
