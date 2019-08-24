Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Two more catches in preseason win
Watson brought in both of his targets for 21 yards in the Buccaneers' 13-12 preseason win over the Browns on Friday.
Watson maximized his modest amount of opportunity, logging a pair of receptions for second straight preseason game. The second-year wideout has eight catches overall across his first three exhibitions, a solid tally that still leaves him in the midst of a battle for the No. 4 receiver role with Bobo Wilson heading into next Thursday's preseason finale versus the Cowboys.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Pair of grabs in second exhibition•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Solid showing in preseason opener•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Preparing for diversified role•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Getting slot reps•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Suddenly has path to playing time•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Modest rookie campaign•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Freeman
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Top targets in each round
Using recent ADP data, Ben Gretch takes you through his thought process on who he is targeting...
-
Don't-Want-To-Draft List
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found 11...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg reshapes his final version of Busts to help you avoid potential hazards in...