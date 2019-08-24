Watson brought in both of his targets for 21 yards in the Buccaneers' 13-12 preseason win over the Browns on Friday.

Watson maximized his modest amount of opportunity, logging a pair of receptions for second straight preseason game. The second-year wideout has eight catches overall across his first three exhibitions, a solid tally that still leaves him in the midst of a battle for the No. 4 receiver role with Bobo Wilson heading into next Thursday's preseason finale versus the Cowboys.