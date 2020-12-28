Vaughn rushed 15 times for 62 yards and secured one of two targets for seven yards in the Buccaneers' 47-7 win over the Lions on Saturday.

The rookie turned a career-high number of carries into a new personal best in rushing yardage, with the combination of the absence of Ronald Jones (finger/reserve/COVID-19) and a blowout win affording him an unprecedented amount of opportunity. Vaughn often looked quick and decisive with the ball in his hand. although the caliber and motivation level of the competition does have to be taken into account. Nevertheless, with the Buccaneers now having sewn up a playoff spot, Vaughn could be in for another solid workload in a Week 17 finale versus the Falcons.