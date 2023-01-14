Rudolph (knee) is listed as doubtful for Monday's contest against the Cowboys, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
The veteran tight end has been used sparingly this season, as he's accumulated just 41 offensive snaps dating back to Week 10. Expect Cade Otton and Cameron Brate to continue taking the majority of the tight end reps.
