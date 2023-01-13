Rudolph was a limited participant during Friday's practice, Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports reports.
Rudolph was knocked out of the regular-season finale against Carolina with a knee injury and remained sidelined during Thursday's practice. The backup tight end returned as a limited participant Friday, but he'll likely have to log a full session Saturday to avoid an injury designation for Monday's wild-card matchup against Dallas.
