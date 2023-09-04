Rudolph (knee) announced Monday via his personal Twitter account that he has decided to retire from the NFL as a member of the Vikings.

Rudolph, a two-time Pro Bowler, ends his career with the organization that drafted him in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He suited up for nine games last season with the Buccaneers, securing three of five targets for 29 yards and one touchdown. From 2011 to 2020, he was a key member of Minnesota's offense before moving on to the Giants for the 2021 season. Over 12 career NFL campaigns, the 33-year-old tallied 482 receptions for 4,733 yards and 50 touchdowns in 165 regular-season games (145 starts).