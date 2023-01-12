Rudolph (knee) was a non-participant during the Buccaneers' practice Thursday.
Rudolph was forced out with a knee injury during the regular-season finale against Carolina, leaving him sidelined for the first practice ahead of Tampa Bay's wild-card game against Dallas on Monday. The 33-year-old tight appeared in nine games this season and was a sporadic healthy scratch for Tampa Bay. Rudolph has also secured just one reception since Week 7, though his potential absence could mean a slight increase in playing time for rookie tight end Ko Kieft behind Cade Otton and Cameron Brate.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: Forced out versus Atlanta•
-
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: No targets over 10 snaps•
-
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: Won't play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: No targets on nine snaps•
-
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: Not playing in Munich•