Rudolph brought in his only target for 12 yards in the Buccaneers' 14-12 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

The veteran tight end was active for the first time this season with rookie Cade Otton (personal) out of action, and he was able to make good use of the one pass thrown his way. Rudolph logged only nine snaps overall despite the Buccaneers being short-handed at tight end, and he's likely to revert to inactive status as early as Week 4 if Otton is back with the team for the home showdown against the Chiefs.