Trask completed seven of 10 passes for 94 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Buccaneers' 27-10 preseason loss to the Colts on Saturday night.

Trask unsurprisingly got the most playing time of the Buccaneers' three quarterbacks, and he delivered a solid showing overall to wrap up his preseason. The University of Florida product should have the benefit of another low-pressure season as the No. 3 quarterback behind Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert while also reaping the benefits of learning from both veterans.