David logged 13 tackles (nine solo) ane one sack in Monday's 25-11 loss to the Eagles.

David's 13 tackles were good enough for a game-high, and his sack was the first he tallied through three games. He was on the field for all 78 snaps, which makes it back-to-back games without him missing one. The star linebacker will look to continue producing at a high level in Week 4 in New Orleans.