Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Eight stops in Week 8 loss

David tallied eight tackles (three solo), including two for loss, in the Buccaneers' 37-34 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

David was highly active in the Buccaneers' first game without the services of Kwon Alexander (knee-ACL). The veteran should continue to pile up tackle numbers while spearheading the linebacker corps, and he's now on pace for 128 stops on the campaign, which would qualify as his highest figure since 2015.