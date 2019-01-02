Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Finishes season on stellar note
David totaled nine tackles (seven solo) in the Buccaneers' 34-32 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.
David was in the familiar position of pacing the team in tackles on the afternoon. It was a fitting cap on another strong season for the veteran linebacker, who finished with his best tackle tally since the 2015 campaign despite missing two games, and who also logged 3.5 sacks after being shut out in that category for the first time in his career last season. The 28-year-old remains under contract through 2020, and although he failed to log an interception for the second straight season in 2018, he still demonstrated his penchant for impact plays with a pair of fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, 11 tackles for loss and two defensed passes.
