Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Grabs pick in win
David recorded seven total tackles, one pass breakup and an interception in Sunday's win over the Rams.
David's pick Sunday was his first forced turnover of the season and was his first interception since the 2016 campaign. The 29-year-old has logged 30 total tackles through four games in 2019 and will look to build off his momentum next week against New Orleans.
