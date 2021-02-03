David (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
David is nursing a hamstring injury which coach Bruce Arians dubbed "slight" last week, and the linebacker's return to practice (albeit in a limited capacity) would seem to affirm the notion that he's got a good chance to suit up for the Super Bowl. Through the entire regular season and playoffs, David has yet to miss a game this year. He's played 100 percent of defensive snaps in all but two contests.
