Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Ready to rock
David is expected to suit up for Sunday's contest against the 49ers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
David appears back to full health after undergoing minor knee surgery early August. The star veteran will suit up alongside rookie first-round pick Devin White and solidify Tampa Bay's interior linebacker group versus San Francisco.
