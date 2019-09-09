Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Thrives in new scheme

David recorded seven tackles (six solo) and a pass defensed in the Buccaneers' 31-17 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

David had limited experience with coordinator Todd Bowles' 3-4 scheme this summer, as an early-August procedure to address a torn meniscus curtailed his training camp and wiped out his entire preseason. However, the veteran linebacker was ready to roll for the opener and didn't miss a beat, checking in second in tackles on the afternoon to safety Jordan Whitehead. Fantasy managers holding David in IDP leagues have to be encouraged by the prospect of what the 29-year-old might be capable of the more game reps he gets in the new defense.