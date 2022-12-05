Fournette, who's listed as questionable due to a hip injury, is expected to play Monday against the Saints, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Fournette was a full participant in practice all week but still received a questionable designation. While it appears like the veteran running back will give it a go during Monday's primetime matchup against a divisional rival, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm his availability before the 8:15 ET kickoff. Last time Fournette faced New Orleans, he totaled a season-high 24 rushing attempts but mustered only 65 yards.