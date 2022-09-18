Fournette (hamstring) is listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Fournette was limited at practices throughout the week, but he never really appeared in danger of missing Sunday's contest. However, nothing is official yet, so fantasy managers should still confirm the running back's status before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If available, Fournette figures to handle another sizable workload after totaling 23 touches 137 yards during the season opener.