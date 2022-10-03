Fournette rushed three times for a loss of three yards and caught all seven of his targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-31 loss to Kansas City.

Fournette looked sluggish in his three first-quarter carries, but he was able to produce stats for his fantasy managers as a receiver. Rookie backup Rachaad White vultured a touchdown and also chipped in 50 receiving yards, but the versatile veteran is still the top dog in Tampa Bay's backfield. Fournette will try to find success as a rusher against Atlanta's porous run defense next Sunday (123.6 rushing yards allowed per game).