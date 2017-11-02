Buccaneers' Robert McClain: Clears concussion protocol
Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter said Thursday that McClain cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The news removes any doubt regarding McClain's status heading into Sunday's matchup with the Saints. McClain has appeared in six of the Buccaneers' seven games this season, accumulating 21 tackles, three pass breakups, an interception and a touchdown.
More News
