Jones (ankle) is taking part in Sunday's practice, donning full pads in the session, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jones' presence on the field suggests the left ankle sprain he picked up in Friday's scrimmage was only a minor concern. Assuming he enters the regular season healthy, Jones should be slated to start for the Buccaneers after coach Bruce Arians identified the 23-year-old as the team's "main guy" in the backfield in 2020.