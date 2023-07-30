Gage (undisclosed) was on the field for practice Sunday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Gage had missed the Buccaneers' first three sessions of training camp due to a previously undisclosed issue, though Auman relays that the receiver had been tending to a leg injury. The 27-year-old was in full uniform Sunday and was spotted running routes without any obvious limitations, so he looks like he'll have a clean bill of health heading into the Buccaneers' Aug. 11 preseason opener versus the Steelers.